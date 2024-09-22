No new EV facility planned beyond Chakan plant: Mahindra & Mahindra

SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which holds a 21.6 per cent revenue market share in the segment, is progressing with its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) and EV battery manufacturing plant in Chakan. The company has ruled out plans for another facility to house its new EV architecture.

Kerala industries minister P Rajeeve told Business Standard last month that M&M officials were scheduled to meet them soon. The state is in talks with EV players to set up manufacturing facilities. Earlier in August, a Reuters report suggested that M&M and China's Shaanxi had agreed to form a $3 billion joint venture to build a car manufacturing plant in Gujarat, pending approval from New Delhi. However, M&M later clarified that the report was unfounded. Recent reports have also claimed that the company is scouting for land in Maharashtra – near Shirur, Ahmednagar, and Chakan – for another greenfield plant that will make vehicles on a multi-energy platform, the New Flexible Architecture (NFA).



Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of the Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, told Business Standard, “Our EV facilities are coming up in Chakan, Maharashtra, for the battery plant and for our Born electric vehicles. No new EV facility is planned beyond this one."

M&M is targeting 30 per cent EV penetration in its portfolio by 2030 and plans to start rolling out five EVs under the INGLO EV platform.

In January, it received approval from the Maharashtra government to set up a Rs 10,000 crore EV plant in Chakan, with the investment spread over the next 7–8 years. By 2029, the Chakan facility is expected to produce 200,000 units per year.



By 2030, M&M is aiming for an overall capacity of 1 million vehicles per year. Currently, its capacity is 800,000 units per year. The company has stated that it is on track to expand its SUV production capacity from 49,000 units per month (by the end of FY24) to 64,000 units per month by the end of FY25, further increasing to 72,000 units per month by the end of FY26. This will bring the overall capacity to 864,000 units by the end of FY26.

The INGLO vehicle portfolio will require this additional capacity.

Analysts believe that M&M will need more capacity for the NFA platform. At Chakan, the company is looking at 200,000 units per annum, an analyst noted, adding that the first product under the Born-EV range is expected to hit the market by 2025. Legacy brands will be housed under the XUV name (M&M currently has the XUV400 EV), while all new EVs will fall under the BE lineage.



M&M is preparing to launch nine SUVs (internal combustion engine), seven Born electric vehicles (BEVs), and seven light commercial vehicles by 2030. The company has outlined an investment of Rs 27,000 crore in its auto business between FY25 and FY27. The M&M board has approved an investment of Rs 12,000 crore in its EV arm, Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEAL), to fund its EV journey over the next three years. The first set of Born EVs is expected to roll out in the first quarter of the 2025 calendar year.

The analyst quoted above also noted that the new platforms would require additional capacity and that it is possible the company may need another greenfield plant, whether in Kerala, Maharashtra, or another state.