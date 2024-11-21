Nokia, Microsoft Azure extend multi-year deal for data centre scalability

Nokia has announced a five-year extension of its multi-year agreement with Microsoft Azure to provide data centre routers and switches. The partnership will strengthen the scalability and reliability of Azure’s global network infrastructure.

“The partnership will grow Nokia’s global footprint to over 30 countries and strengthen its role as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s worldwide cloud infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.

Building on open source innovations

The new collaboration also deepens the companies’ joint efforts around open source SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud). Nokia is advancing SONiC capabilities, focusing on high-capacity network roles within data centres, including chassis-based support, Nokia said.

Key technology deployments

As part of the agreement, Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR-10e platform to ensure multi-terabit interconnectivity within Microsoft’s data centres. Additionally, Nokia will continue providing its custom-designed management top-of-rack switches, extensively used across the Azure network. These solutions will be deployed at new sites and play a key role in Microsoft’s transition from 100GE to 400GE connectivity, addressing growing traffic demands.

“Deployment of the Nokia 7250 IXR-10e will begin in February,” the Finnish company said.

Vach Kompella, Nokia’s senior vice-president and general manager of IP Networks said, “We are pleased to move to the next phase of our relationship with Microsoft by expanding the agreement’s product scope, geographical reach and time commitment to five years. As a result of this new deal, Nokia will further increase the scalability and reliability of Microsoft Azure data centres around the world.”

He further said, “This win affirms Nokia's commitment to being a strategic supplier for Tier-I hyper scaler companies, and highlights that our multi-year strategic investments and approach have put us on the right trajectory.”

More From This Section

David Maltz, technical fellow and corporate vice-president for Microsoft Azure Networking, said that in the last six years, the company’s partnership with Nokia has driven significant advancements in SONiC-enabled networking for its data centres.

“Over the past six years we have worked with Nokia’s engineers to develop their routers running SONiC to rapidly advance our expansion at the quality our customers demand,” Maltz said.

Nokia secures deal with Airtel to enhance 4G, 5G

Nokia has entered into a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar agreement with Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across various Indian cities, according to a regulatory filing by the telecom company on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to significantly enhance Airtel’s 5G network capacity while supporting its broader network transformation initiatives.

With a relationship spanning over 20 years, Nokia and Airtel have recently introduced the ‘Green 5G Initiative’, focusing on improving the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network and reducing its carbon footprint, the filing said.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will provide its 5G AirScale portfolio, featuring base stations, baseband units, and Massive MIMO radios powered by the energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These solutions are designed to enhance Airtel’s 5G network capacity and coverage.