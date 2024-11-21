Ashok Leyland strengthens retail presence in east with West Bengal outlet

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has set up a light commercial vehicle dealership in West Bengal, as part of plans to expand its footprint in the eastern region.

With the setting up of new facility in Siliguri, the light commercial vehicle distribution network grew to more than 800 touch points, Ashok Leyland said.

"We are excited to further strengthen our presence in this region. West Bengal and Eastern India at large, have been a key market for us. We have always recognized the potential this region has and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in this geography. We have been working on creating a strong foothold in this region, and the new dealership in Siliguri will bolster our presence," said company Head-Light Commercial Vehicle Business, Viplav Shah in a statement on Thursday.

The new channel partner 'Happie Trucking' has a sales facility at Eastern Bypass Road, SBM Warehouse, Siliguri while service and spares facility in Thakur Nagar, New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

Ashok Leyland currently retails its range of LCV products including BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR. The vehicles are produced at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, the company said.