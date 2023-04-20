Home / Companies / News / Nokia reports decline in profits, sees economy impacting client spending

Nokia reports decline in profits, sees economy impacting client spending

Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported lower than expected profits as it warned that the current economic situation was starting to impact spending by operators

Helsinki
Nokia reports decline in profits, sees economy impacting client spending

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported lower than expected profits as it warned that the current economic situation was starting to impact spending by operators and other customers.

The Espoo, Finland-based company reported net profit of 342 million euros (USD 375 million) for the January-March period, down 18 per cent from 416 million euros a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders was 332 million euros, down from 409 million euros the previous year.

Nokia's sales were up 10 per cent at 5.9 billion euros.

Nokia is one of the world's main suppliers of 5G, the latest generation of broadband technology, along with Sweden's Ericsson, China's Huawei and South Korea's Samsung.

Referring to increased sales, CEO Pekka Lundmark said that the first quarter gave a solid start to 2023 for Nokia but looking forward, we are starting to see some signs of the economic environment impacting customer spending.

Given the ongoing need to invest in 5G and fibre, we see this primarily as a question of timing, Lundmark said in a statement.

Nevertheless we will maintain our cost discipline to ensure we can successfully navigate this uncertainty.

He said Nokia would maintain its previously given outlook for the rest of the year.

We remain on track to deliver another year of growth in 2023 so our outlook is unchanged with the expectation that profitability in the second half of the year will be stronger than the first half, Lundmark said.

Topics :NokiaNokia results

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Also Read

Nokia 8210 4G review: A good feature phone with mix of old and new features

HMD Global launches Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs and more

HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here

HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs

Nokia C12 budget smartphone goes on sale at introductory price of Rs 5,999

Alaska Air Group posts bigger-than-expected loss as costs mount

Fortis Healthcare to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

RBI approves appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as deputy MD of HDFC Bank

Reliance Capital lenders meeting today to address bidders concerns

Natco Pharma to set up subsidiary in Indonesia with investment of $3 mn

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story