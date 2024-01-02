Home / Companies / News / Not in talks with Musk's Starlink for a tie-up, says Vodafone India

Not in talks with Musk's Starlink for a tie-up, says Vodafone India

On Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange, where Vodafone Idea's stock is listed, had asked the company for a clarification, citing the BusinessWorld report

"We would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party. We are not aware of the basis of the said news item," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Vodafone Idea is not in talks to tie up with billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet unit Starlink, the Indian telecom operator said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 5 per cent.

The clarification from Vodafone Idea came after its stock surged in the past two sessions on what business magazine BusinessWorld said were "markets betting" that Musk was looking to buy a stake in the company to help Starlink enter India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange, where Vodafone Idea's stock is listed, had asked the company for a clarification, citing the BusinessWorld report.

"We would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party. We are not aware of the basis of the said news item," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

The BusinessWorld report was published on Friday after Vodafone Idea's stock surged 21 per cent. The stock jumped another 6 per cent on Monday, with trading volume on each day roughly 1.7 billion shares, the most in almost two years.

Vodafone Idea's stock fell about 5 per cent after the company's clarification on Tuesday afternoon, with nearly 1 billion shares changing hands.

U.K.-based Vodafone, whose Indian unit merged with Aditya Birla Group's Idea Cellular in 2018 to form Vodafone Idea, has partnered with Starlink's rival, Amazon.com's Kuiper for internet networks in Europe and Africa.

Kuiper does not operate in India.

Domestically, Bharti Airtel and Reliance's Jio are market leaders in the telecom sector, snatching subscribers from debt-ridden Vodafone Idea, which has not reported a profit since it was formed.

Bharti and Reliance also own satellite companies.

 

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

Starlink a step closer to launching its satellite-based internet in India

Elon Musk's denial of Ukraine's Starlink request prompts senate probe

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Kia India appoints Gwanggu Lee as MD and CEO, succeeds Tae Jin Park

Vivo PMLA case: ED moves Delhi HC against release of three employees

SC to consider hearing Vedanta's plea on Sterlite copper unit in Tami Nadu

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

ICICI Venture to sell its entire 42% stake in patisserie chain Theobroma

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskVodafone IdeaVodafone India

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story