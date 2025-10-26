Home / Companies / News / Novartis nears deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for over $70 per share

Novartis nears deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for over $70 per share

Avidity rose 1.2% to close at $49.15 in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $6.8 billion

Novartis
Novartis is in talks to buy Avidity for more than $70 a share, the person said, adding that a deal could be announced as early as Sunday, assuming talks don’t hit a last minute snag. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Novartis AG is nearing a deal to buy biotechnology company Avidity Biosciences Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter. 
Novartis is in talks to buy Avidity for more than $70 a share, the person said, adding that a deal could be announced as early as Sunday, assuming talks don’t hit a last minute snag. 
Representatives for Novartis and Avidity didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment made outside of normal business hours.  
Avidity rose 1.2% to close at $49.15 in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $6.8 billion. 
A deal would add to a wave of biotechnology M&A as large pharma companies buy smaller drugmakers with innovative technology to boost revenue as older drugs go off patent. 
Avidity is developing experimental drugs to treat rare diseases, including a neuromuscular disease known as myotonic dystrophy type 1. 
Novartis, which focuses on heart, kidney and metabolic drugs, immunology, neuroscience and oncology, is looking for a portfolio boost as several key drugs face generic competition this year.  
The potential transaction will be the second for Novartis in as many months. The Swiss drugmaker in September agreed to buy Tourmaline Bio Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canva eyes India as top market, driven by creators, AI growth: Country head

SBI plans to hire 3,500 officers in next 5 months to drive business growth

Major US, global insurers, not LIC, led Adani's recent $10 bn investments

AlchoBev expects up to 20% growth in Q3 riding on bullish festive sales

H-1B visa fee hike won't hurt now but may alter future plans: Tata Tech CEO

Topics :Company NewsacquisitionNovartis

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story