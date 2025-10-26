Novartis nears deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for over $70 per share

Novartis AG is nearing a deal to buy biotechnology company Avidity Biosciences Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

Novartis is in talks to buy Avidity for more than $70 a share, the person said, adding that a deal could be announced as early as Sunday, assuming talks don’t hit a last minute snag.

Representatives for Novartis and Avidity didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment made outside of normal business hours.

Avidity rose 1.2% to close at $49.15 in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $6.8 billion.

A deal would add to a wave of biotechnology M&A as large pharma companies buy smaller drugmakers with innovative technology to boost revenue as older drugs go off patent.