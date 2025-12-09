Novo Nordisk moves HC to stop Sun Pharma from launching weight loss drug

Novo Nordisk, manufacturer of weight loss drug Ozempic, has approached the Delhi High Court to stop Sun Pharmaceuticals from making, distributing, or dealing in semaglutide, the active ingredient used in Ozempic, or any products derived from it.

The petition comes after the court recently allowed Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) to continue manufacturing and exporting its version of the GLP-1 drug containing semaglutide.

GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) medications, or agonists, are a class of drugs that mimic a natural hormone to help manage blood sugar in Type-2 diabetes and promote significant weight loss by regulating appetite, slowing digestion, and increasing insulin release.

The dispute revolves around Novo Nordisk’s Indian patents for semaglutide, which it markets globally as Ozempic and Wegovy for Type-2 diabetes and weight management. Last week, the court refused to grant interim relief to Novo Nordisk against DRL, holding that the Hyderabad-based company had raised a credible challenge to the validity of the patent covering semaglutide, which runs until March 2026. While DRL was allowed to continue production and export, the court barred it from selling the drug within India until the patent expires. Novo Nordisk told Business Standard that the matter is subjudice and wished to refrain from any comments.

Appearing before Justice Tejas Karia on Tuesday, the counsel for Novo Nordisk said the company is in the process of appealing the December 2 (DRL) order. The lawyer urged the court to extend similar interim directions to Sun Pharma as were applied in the DRL case. The counsel for Novo Nordisk also said that the status quo, that is, allowing activities that were previously permitted, such as export, but restricting any new commercial launch within India, should be maintained. Justice Karia noted that a related matter involving Novo Nordisk is already pending before Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora and ordered the case to be transferred to her bench for hearing on Wednesday. Sun Pharma, during its November earnings call, described the GLP market as 'exciting' and indicated plans to enter the segment at the earliest opportunity.

Novo Nordisk holds two key Indian patents linked to semaglutide. Patent No. 275964, filed in 2006 and now expired as of September 2024, covered the compound itself. Patent No. 262697, filed in 2007 and valid until March 2026, relates to specific formulations and delivery mechanisms designed to enhance the drug’s stability and administration. With the expiry of the base patent earlier this year, Indian pharmaceutical companies have been preparing to develop and export generic versions. The Delhi High Court’s ruling in the DRL case is viewed as a favourable signal for other drugmakers, including Mankind Pharma, Cipla, and Sun Pharma that are exploring entry into the GLP-1 segment.