Microsoft to invest $17.5 billion in India, says CEO Satya Nadella

American tech giant Microsoft’s chief executive officer (CEO), Satya Nadella, on Tuesday announced the company’s plan to invest $17.5 billion in India’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure over the course of next four years.

Posting a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, Nadella said, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing $17.5 billion—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future,".

In a separate statement, Microsoft said that the latest commitment, spread across calendar years 2026 to 2029, would “advance the country’s cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations”, building on the $3 billion investment announced earlier this year.