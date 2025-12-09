Microsoft to invest $17.5 billion in India, says CEO Satya Nadella

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
American tech giant Microsoft’s chief executive officer (CEO), Satya Nadella, on Tuesday announced the company’s plan to invest $17.5 billion in India’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure over the course of next four years.
Posting a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, Nadella said, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing $17.5 billion—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future,".
In a separate statement, Microsoft said that the latest commitment, spread across calendar years 2026 to 2029, would “advance the country’s cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations”, building on the $3 billion investment announced earlier this year.
The announcement comes after Nadella's meeting with PM Modi. "Together, Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country’s leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade. We are shaping a future that is more equitable and uniquely Indian in its scale and impact," the company said.
Apart from the expansion of Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities, the investment will focus on skilling initiatives and ongoing operations across its India workforce of more than 22,000 employees. These teams, the company said, contribute to product engineering, model development and innovation across its AI stack, while powering data centre operations and supporting customers nationwide.
