NTPC board approves plan to raise ₹18,000 crore via bonds, NCDs

State-run power giant NTPC board on Saturday approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of NCDs or bonds on private placement in the domestic market.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting on Saturday also considered and approved the draft notice of postal ballot in respect of seeking approval of shareholders of the company for issue of these non-convertible debentures (NCDs), as per a regulatory filing.

The company also fixed the cut-off date of Friday for the purpose of reckoning the names of members, who are entitled for receiving postal ballot notice and voting rights, it said.