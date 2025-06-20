Tata Motors expects to achieve 30% EV penetration ahead of target: Chandra

Tata Motors hopes to achieve 30 per cent electric vehicle (EV) penetration in its portfolio earlier than its target date of 2030, said Chairman N Chandrasekaran, speaking at the company’s last annual general meeting (AGM) as a combined passenger and commercial vehicle entity ahead of its demerger. As it eyes growth in EVs, the company is also keeping a close watch on the rare-earth magnet shortage situation—a critical EV component—and is exploring alternative sourcing options.

At the AGM, which began with a one-minute silence to honour those who lost their lives in the recent Air India crash, Chandrasekaran reassured shareholders that the current crisis around rare-earth magnet availability is not a concern for Tata Motors.

At the AGM, which began with a one-minute silence to honour those who lost their lives in the recent Air India crash, Chandrasekaran reassured shareholders that the current crisis around rare-earth magnet availability is not a concern for Tata Motors.

"We are okay, and we are not facing any issues. We are able to source the magnets we need, and we also have plans to maintain the right level of inventory," Chandrasekaran said at the company's 80th AGM. He added that the company is working with the government and exploring alternate sources. "As of now this is not a concern, but it is something we are watching very carefully," he said. Earlier this week, R C Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, said the company has rare-earth magnet stocks imported from China that will last until the end of July, and it would prepare a contingency plan if the issue remains unresolved.

Analysts, however, have pointed out that China’s export restrictions on rare-earth magnet elements could delay EV penetration in India. India Ratings and Research said on Friday that while the immediate impact on overall auto sales volumes in FY26 is expected to be limited due to the low level of EV penetration in the country, prolonged constraints could disrupt automotive production, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Rare-earth magnets are primarily used in motors and batteries—two core components of EVs. A prolonged restriction on the import of these elements could hinder EV growth in India, analysts warned. “In contrast, the quantum of rare-earth elements used in ICE components is fairly limited, and with alternatives available, overall ICE vehicle production is unlikely to be materially impacted,” said Shruti Saboo, Director, India Ratings.

Chandrasekaran stated that the net zero emissions target is 2039 for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), 2043 for the passenger vehicle (PV) business, and 2045 for the commercial vehicle (CV) business. He noted that Tata Motors was a pioneer in India's EV space and remains fully committed to the transition. EVs currently account for around 15 per cent of the company's total sales, and he is confident the company will reach its 30 per cent target before 2030. "I think we will reach the target earlier than that," he said, citing a strong product pipeline. However, on hydrogen-powered vehicles, Chandrasekaran said the market is unlikely to grow significantly in the near term. The company currently has 12 hydrogen CVs in operation and will continue investing in the technology. "But I personally don't think the market growth in this segment will happen soon. This is something we need to work on and be ready for," he said, citing high production and operational costs as key barriers.

Regarding tariffs, Chandrasekaran admitted they remain a major issue, particularly for JLR. “From 2.5 per cent, tariffs would have gone up to 27.5 per cent, but with the UK–US trade deal, they will now drop to 10 per cent. The impact of this is around £1.6 billion. But JLR has taken several steps to reduce this to around £600 million,” he said. Tata Motors’ demerger is expected in the October–December quarter. The PV company will list first, followed by the CV company a couple of months later. Chandrasekaran said the move gives each company the freedom to operate independently.

PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors, compared the two businesses to “two brothers” of the same house who have now grown up and are building their own families. “The intention is to carry the legacy of the automotive group, maintain continuity of purpose, strengthen culture and ensure clarity of execution,” he said, adding that free cash flows, profitability, and return on capital employed (RoCE) will remain strong post-demerger. Looking ahead, Balaji said free cash flow in the CV business is expected to be around 7–9 per cent of revenue (post-tax) by 2027, along with EBITDA margins in the teens and a 40 per cent market share. Despite a 5 per cent decline in global wholesale volumes, the business delivered a 100-basis-point rise in EBITDA margin to 11.8 per cent and a strong RoCE of 37.7 per cent in FY25.