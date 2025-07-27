Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green looks to develop RE, battery storage projects in Bihar

NTPC Green looks to develop RE, battery storage projects in Bihar

NTPC Green Energy
State-owned NTPC Green Energy Limited has plans to set up renewable energy and battery energy storage projects.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jul 27 2025
State-owned NTPC Green Energy Limited has plans to set up renewable energy and battery energy storage projects (BESS) in Bihar, a move which will increase the company's portfolio and presence in the clean energy space.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL) to take forward its plans.

The MoU with BSPGCL aims for development of Battery Energy Storage Projects and Renewable Energy Project for decarbonisation and energy transition in Bihar, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) said in a statement on Saturday.

The agreement was signed between Sarit Maheswari, CEO (NGEL), and Abdesh Kumar Singh, Director Technical (BSPGCL), in the presence of Minister of Energy, Planning & Development of Government of Bihar Bijendra Prasad Yadav and other senior officials from the state government.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and it undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 gugawatt (GW) by FY32.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025

