L&T Technology Services bags $60 million order from US telecom firm

Under the agreement, LTTS will deliver advanced network software development and application engineering solutions

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
LTTS will establish a delivery centre in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
IT company L&T Technology Services on Saturday said it has bagged a multi-year contract worth $60 million (about Rs 510 crore) from a prominent US-based wireless telecommunications services provider.

Under the agreement, LTTS will deliver advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.

"L&T Technology Services wins around $60 million software engineering engagement from US Tier-I Telecom Provider," LTTS said in a statement.

LTTS will establish a delivery centre in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide crucial engineering services, including research and development lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customer's network software automation platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :L&T Technology ServicesUnited Statestelecom services

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

