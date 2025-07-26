L&T Technology Services bags $60 million order from US telecom firm

IT company L&T Technology Services on Saturday said it has bagged a multi-year contract worth $60 million (about Rs 510 crore) from a prominent US-based wireless telecommunications services provider.

Under the agreement, LTTS will deliver advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.

"L&T Technology Services wins around $60 million software engineering engagement from US Tier-I Telecom Provider," LTTS said in a statement.

LTTS will establish a delivery centre in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide crucial engineering services, including research and development lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customer's network software automation platforms.