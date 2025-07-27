Lift code may hike prices 2-5%, urging states to adopt soon: Kone India MD

With 15 states and one Union Territory already adopting the lift safety code issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ahead of its December deadline, the remaining states should implement it without delay. While the code may lead to a 2–5 per cent price increase, it is minimal and absorbable by customers, said Amit Gossain, Managing Director of Kone Elevator India, in an interview with Business Standard.

The BIS introduced this new code—IS 17900 Part 1 and Part 2—in 2022. It replaces earlier standards such as IS 14665 and IS 15785 and aligns India’s elevator safety framework with global norms. These norms will come into force from 22 December this year.

However, BIS codes are not automatically enforceable across the country. For them to be legally binding, individual states must issue notifications or amend their respective Lift Acts. While early adoption by 15 states and Jammu & Kashmir is a promising development, several key states are yet to make the switch. Minimal cost impact, says Kone MD “The safety code should be implemented by all the states,” Gossain said. The anticipated cost increase due to compliance with the new code is relatively low and manageable for customers. “There is a concern… but it would be minimal. The price increase would be between 2–5 per cent on average for the top five established players. The customers can bear this,” he stated.

These top five players—Kone, Otis, Schindler, Johnson Lifts, and TK Elevator—together account for 85 per cent of the elevator and escalator market in India in volume terms. For local or smaller manufacturers that have not been following any standards, the price hike would be considerably higher, he noted. Finnish company Kone has already begun the transition. “We saw a four per cent increase in price due to this upgrade,” Gossain said, referring to one of its products that has already been brought up to the IS 17900 standard and is now being sold in India. New code mandates key safety upgrades

Gossain assured that all Kone products will be upgraded to meet the new code by the end of this year, well ahead of the 2025 deadline. He noted that the new code mandates three significant safety features contributing to the cost increase. These include unintended car movement protection, which prevents the elevator from moving when doors are open; ascending car overspeed protection, which addresses the risk of the car overspeeding upwards due to control failure; and refuge spaces at the pit and car top for technician safety. The introduction of IS 17900 is seen as a much-needed upgrade to India’s elevator safety landscape. It aligns with international standards such as EN 81-20 and EN 81-50, and also introduces clearer provisions for emergency communication systems, overload protection, fire and earthquake resilience, and more rigorous inspection and maintenance protocols.

Tier-2 cities to drive future demand India’s elevator and escalator market is one of the fastest-growing globally. In 2024, between 85,000 and 90,000 units were sold, 95 per cent of which were elevators. Among elevators sold, 65 per cent were for the residential segment, 25 per cent for commercial buildings, and 10 per cent for infrastructure such as airports and metros. In contrast, 95 per cent of escalators were sold for commercial use, with the rest used in infrastructure projects. Kone currently defines 40 Indian cities—including Nagpur, Guwahati, and Shillong—as tier-1 markets. These cities account for about 60 per cent of its sales today, while the remaining 40 per cent comes from tier-2 cities. However, this trend is expected to reverse over the next five years, with tier-2 cities contributing 60 per cent of the company’s sales as demand for elevators spreads beyond major cities.

Gossain said the growth outlook for India is very strong, with the market expected to expand in double digits over the next five years. This growth is driven by the rising number of high-rise residential buildings, ongoing urbanisation, and infrastructure development across metros and airports. Kone ramps up readiness, eyes exports Kone holds a 25 per cent share in volume terms of the Indian elevator market. India is the second-largest market in volume terms for the company after China. Kone employs around 5,800 people in India, of whom approximately 2,000 are technicians. Unlike many other elevator companies that outsource maintenance operations, Kone manages post-sales maintenance entirely through its own team.