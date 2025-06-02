Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green partners with Honeywell to explore SAF production in India

NTPC Green partners with Honeywell to explore SAF production in India

NTPC Green expects to broaden its green fuels portfolio with SAF blending with jet fuels as it will contribute to many of the company's projects

NTPC Green Energy
NTPC Green expects to broaden its green fuels portfolio with SAF blended with jet fuels, as it will contribute to many of the company’s projects | Photo: Company website
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Honeywell on Monday announced a partnership with NTPC Green Energy to jointly explore producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India.
 
SAF is an alternative to conventional aviation fuel, sourced from non-petroleum feedstocks, that reduces emissions from air transportation.
 
The companies will explore the use of Honeywell’s proprietary eFining technology to produce SAF from carbon dioxide (CO₂) feedstock captured from NTPC’s power plants and green hydrogen.
 
NTPC Green expects to broaden its green fuels portfolio with SAF blended with jet fuels, as it will contribute to many of the company’s projects. 
 
“SAF production forms a sizable part of the ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub of NTPC Green in Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh. We believe that the mandate in the aviation sector for blending SAF in jet fuel will drive many early-mover projects in green hydrogen,” said DMR Panda, executive director (green hydrogen), NTPC Ltd.
 
Ranjit Kulkarni, vice-president and general manager, Energy and Sustainability Solutions, Honeywell India, said the collaboration between the two companies will help India’s aviation sector fulfil its long-term environmental mission.
 
“Our collaboration with NTPC Green will leverage Honeywell’s expertise in SAF solutions to efficiently treat emissions from thermal energy, foster green hydrogen adoption, diversify feedstocks for SAF production and help India’s aviation sector meet its long-term environmental goals,” Kulkarni said.
 
At the 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in November 2021, India announced its target to achieve net zero by 2070. 
Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd closed ₹109.40, down by ₹1.85 or 1.66 per cent.
 
 

Topics :AviationHoneywellNTPCGreen energy

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

