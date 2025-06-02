Home / Companies / News / Adani Group comes under US scanner for importing Iranian oil: Report

Adani Group comes under US scanner for importing Iranian oil: Report

The US authorities are probing whether Adani's firms brought Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port, which his company operates

Adani group
Certain tankers regularly traveling between Mundra and the Persian Gulf displayed behaviors typical of ships aiming to circumvent sanctions, the report stated.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Group companies are under inquiry by US prosecutors into whether they have been involved in importing Iranian petrochemical products, according to a WSJ report.
 
The US authorities are probing whether Adani’s firms brought Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port, which his company operates. Certain tankers regularly traveling between Mundra and the Persian Gulf displayed behaviors typical of ships aiming to circumvent sanctions, the report stated.
 
Bribery charges
 
Previously, US prosecutors had accused executives from the Adani Group, which has business interests ranging from ports to renewable energy, of involvement in bribery. Authorities claimed that Adani, along with seven other individuals, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay approximately $265 million in bribes to Indian officials. This was allegedly done to secure contracts anticipated to generate $2 billion in profits over two decades and to facilitate the construction of India’s largest solar power project.
 
Additionally, prosecutors alleged that the Adanis, along with a former Adani Green Energy CEO, Vneet Jaain, secured over $3 billion in loans and bonds while concealing the corruption from lenders and investors. 
 
The bribery controversy also sparked concerns over Adani Group’s market and public disclosure practices. Prosecutors accused the company of issuing misleading statements earlier this year regarding its awareness of the US investigation.
 
Fundraising plans
 
Recently, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., has given the green light to raise ₹4,300 crore ($502 million) through a stake sale. According to an exchange filing on Saturday, the company’s board approved the plan to secure the funds via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.
 
The Adani Group is gradually regaining investor trust after the founder’s US indictment dampened sentiment. In April, the group raised approximately $750 million for an acquisition, with BlackRock Inc. subscribing to nearly a third of the bond offering. Just last week, its ports arm secured $150 million in a bilateral loan from DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
 
(With inputs from agencies) 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We're reimagining retail for next 500 mn Indians: CityMall CEO Angad Kikla

Premium

Maruti Suzuki seeks govt help to revive small car demand in India

Sailesh Mehta elected as new Fertiliser Association of India chairman

We intend to more than double our business in India: L'Oreal CEO

Ashok Leyland records 5% rise in sales of trucks, buses, LCVs in May 2025

Topics :Adani GroupIranCrude Oil

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story