Home / Companies / News / NTPC, Numaligarh Refinery ink pact to explore green chemical projects

NTPC, Numaligarh Refinery ink pact to explore green chemical projects

While NTPC Ltd is an entity under the Ministry of Power, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd, engaged in the business of refining and marketing petroleum products

NTPC is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and being a major player in the green hydrogen and energy storage domain
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a non-binding agreement with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to explore partnership opportunities for green chemical projects.

While NTPC Ltd is an entity under the Ministry of Power, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd, engaged in the business of refining and marketing petroleum products.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"NTPC and NRL to build a strategic partnership for green chemicals and green projects. NTPC signed a non-binding MoU with NRL for partnership opportunities in the proposed bamboo-based bio-refinery at NTPC Bongaigaon and other green projects," the statement said.

The two CPSEs, through this MoU, intend to enhance their footprint in green chemicals and foray into sustainable solutions to advance the efforts towards achieving the nation's Net-Zero targets and be partners in the development of the northeast region, it said.

NTPC is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and being a major player in the green hydrogen and energy storage domain.

Also Read

NRL records highest profit after tax since inception at Rs 3,703 crore

NRL, IIT-Guwahati sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust

HPCL aims to cut diesel purchase from other cos following output boost

Indian Oil to invest Rs 1,660 cr in exchange for 50% stake in JV with NTPC

NTPC Recruitment 2023: NTPC invites candidates for 50 executive vacancies

Star Health Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 37.5% to Rs 289.55 cr

SpiceJet to launch eight flights to Ayodhya on Feb 1, Scindia to inaugurate

Kore.ai, startup building conversational AI, secures $150 mn in funding

KPIT Technologies Q3 results: Profit after tax up 50.6% at Rs 156 crore

Profit booking in RIL pulls down indices; Sensex ends 802 points lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NTPCNumaligarh RefineryChemicalsmanufacturing

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story