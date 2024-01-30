Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet to launch eight flights to Ayodhya on Feb 1, Scindia to inaugurate

SpiceJet to launch eight flights to Ayodhya on Feb 1, Scindia to inaugurate

The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the official said

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham was inaugurated earlier this month
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
SpiceJet will launch eight new flights to Ayodhya from different places on February 1, according to an official.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the flights.

The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the official said.

The official said that more people are visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham was inaugurated earlier this month.

Topics :SpiceJetAyodhyaScindiaairlines

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

