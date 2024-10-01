Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NTPC registers 3.9% growth in power generation, 16% in coal mining

NTPC
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
India's largest power generator, NTPC Ltd, recorded a 3.91 per cent growth in power generation to 219.94 billion units (BU) up to H1 of FY25, over the corresponding period of the previous year. NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 76.3 per cent during April-September 2024, the company said in a public statement.

The company's mining arm, NTPC Mining, produced 19 million tonnes (MT) of coal during H1FY25, registering a growth of 20 per cent year-on-year. It dispatched 19.7 MT of coal to NTPC’s power stations with a growth of around 16 per cent compared to the last financial year, the company said.

To date, NTPC Mining has produced more than 123 MT and has dispatched more than 121 MT of coal from its five operational captive coal mines, namely Pakri Barwadih, Kerandari & Chatti Bariatu in Jharkhand, Dulanga in Odisha, and Talaipalli in Chhattisgarh, ensuring fuel security for NTPC’s thermal power stations.
Topics :NTPCcoal miningPower generation

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

