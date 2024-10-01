NTPC registers 3.9% growth in power generation, 16% in coal mining

India's largest power generator, NTPC Ltd, recorded a 3.91 per cent growth in power generation to 219.94 billion units (BU) up to H1 of FY25, over the corresponding period of the previous year. NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 76.3 per cent during April-September 2024, the company said in a public statement.

The company's mining arm, NTPC Mining, produced 19 million tonnes (MT) of coal during H1FY25, registering a growth of 20 per cent year-on-year. It dispatched 19.7 MT of coal to NTPC’s power stations with a growth of around 16 per cent compared to the last financial year, the company said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp