AIX Connect's merger into Air India Express is complete, says DGCA

AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, merged into Air India Express on Tuesday, marking the formation of a single low-cost airline subsidiary of Air India.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement, “Effective October 1, all aircraft of AIX Connect have been transferred seamlessly onto the air operator certificate (AOC) of AIX, ensuring that airline operations of the combined entity continue without disruption to ensure a safe and smooth passenger experience.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General, DGCA, handed over the updated AOC to Aloke Singh, Managing Director (MD), Air India Express, in the presence of Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Air India at the DGCA headquarter in New Delhi.

Wilson, who also holds the position of Chairman of Air India Express, said the integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express is an important milestone in Air India’s 'Vihaan.ai' transformation journey and that the merged entity will cater to the growing demand for air travel around India and in the region.

Dutt, meanwhile, said, “The insights gained from this experience will prove valuable for the upcoming merger of Air India and Vistara, which is currently in progress.”

Air India Express on Tuesday said its fleet size has grown to 88 aircraft, with nearly four new aircraft continuing to join each month.

“The fleet is expected to cross 100 aircraft by the end of the current financial year, with a network footprint spanning across India, Gulf and Southeast Asia,” it added.

The merger of Vistara into Air India is currently ongoing. The Vistara brand is scheduled to sunset on November 11. Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Air India, meanwhile, is fully owned by the Tata Group.

In order to achieve the dual objectives of maintaining the highest safety standards while simultaneously ensuring a smooth transition without grounding of aircraft, DGCA constituted a dedicated project team which coordinated the necessary actions to secure regulatory approvals in a time-bound manner.

“The approval process for this merger involved reviewing organisational structures and approvals, ensuring a seamless transfer of aircraft and personnel, and safeguarding the safety of ongoing operations,” the regulator said.

“The number of routes AIX operates has risen from 74 to 171, and passenger carriage has increased by over 400 per cent since the takeover of Air India by Tata group in early 2022,” Air India Express stated.

The merger involved the harmonisation of operational manuals across the two low-cost carriers and the transfer of aircraft, besides operational, safety and maintenance approvals.

Air India Express MD Singh said, “About a year ago, we started the integration of AIX Connect and Air India Express, bringing the two organisations together behind a common brand. Alongside, we worked on the complex integration exercise culminating today in the operational and legal merger of the two organisations. The close collaboration amongst DGCA, BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security), and MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation), AIX and group leadership teams and many other colleagues were instrumental in the success of this exercise.”