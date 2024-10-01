Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lenders have recovered Rs 3.5 trillion under IBC: IBBI Chairperson Mital

According to him, Rs 3.5 trillion has been recovered directly by lenders, of which Rs 1 trillion was in the last two years.

Ravi Mital
Ravi Mital, IBBI chairperson
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Lenders have recovered Rs 3.5 trillion through resolution of stressed assets under the insolvency process in the last eight years, a period during which NCLT approved 1,000 resolution plans, IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital said on Tuesday.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) are key institutions in the IBC ecosystem.

In the last two years, NCLT has cleared 450 resolution plans. This accounts for 45 per cent of the 1,000 such plans approved in the last eight years, Mital said at a function to mark the eighth foundation day of the IBBI.

Under the IBC, the recovery is about 84 per cent of the assets' fair value, as per official data.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said a continuously improving and evolving bankruptcy system is important for economic growth.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

