NTPC Renewable Energy wins bid for 80 MW solar project in Khandwa

"The bidding was conducted on August 8, 2023, by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, a joint venture of Solar Energy Corporation of India and MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. The discovered tariff is Rs 3.80/kWh"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd on Tuesday emerged as the successful bidder for an 80-megawatt floating solar project at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

The energy generated from the project will be supplied to Madhya Pradesh discoms, NTPC said in a statement. NTPC Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of power producer NTPC.

"The bidding was conducted on August 8, 2023, by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, a joint venture of Solar Energy Corporation of India and MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. The discovered tariff is Rs 3.80/kWh," it said.

NTPC Group has 3.3 GW renewable energy (RE) operational capacity, while another 20 GW RE capacity is in the pipeline, including 4 GW energy storage system and the country's first green hydrogen-based piped natural gas blending project.

NTPC aims to achieve 60 GW of RE capacity by 2032.

Topics :NTPC renewable energysolar power Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

