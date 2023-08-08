Procedural delays likely in IDBI Bank stake sale; financial bids by Q3FY24

The strategic sale of stakes held by the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India in IDBI Bank might face procedural delays. The timeline for the expected financial bid could be extended to the third quarter of the current financial year, according to people familiar with the development.

Financial bids represent the second important step in the disinvestment process, following the expression of interest by potential bidders. In this stage, they are required to quote transactional fees as a percentage of the disinvestment proceeds, which go to the government's kitty after completion of the transaction.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is undertaking the "fit-and-proper assessment" of the shortlisted potential bidders, has yet to give its nod. This lack of clearance is likely to extend the time required to call for financial bids, it has been learned.

“We were hoping to invite bids by September earlier, but there are 'procedural delays' that will take some more time,” said an official privy to the process. The banking regulator is taking a cautious approach (and rightly so), as it concerns a bank, he added.



The IDBI stake sale is crucial for the government as it will help them meet its FY24 target of Rs 51,000 crore. The deal is expected to garner about Rs 15,000-16,000 crore, keeping the stock market situation in mind.

The regulator is believed to be looking into the bank's capital adequacy, post-acquisition concerns, the credibility of potential bidders in terms of their track record, financial viability in case of additional capital infusion in the bank, and most importantly, whether there is any conflict of interest.



“Assessment of certain aspects, such as conflict of interest, requires a lot of information from various sources,” a person cited above said. They added that both the ministry and banks are working to ensure all processes are completed on time.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which manages the government's equity, will conduct checks on antecedents once it receives the green signal from the Reserve Bank and accordingly invite the financial bid.



Notably, access to the data room of the bank will be opened to the bidders who remain qualified after vetting by the RBI and the home ministry.

Industry experts believe that the IDBI stake sale still stands a chance this year. Once the financial bids are in, it will take another 2-3 months for the completion of the remaining process, including the transfer of shares and the open offer by the winning bidder.



“To avoid delays at the transaction stage, the government may consider doing an initial assessment of potential companies before including them in the disinvestment list. The assessment should cover potential value drivers, whether asset or business-related, and ensure the entity's rights over these value drivers. Simultaneously, all financial, legal, and other documentation for potential due diligence should also be identified,” said Arindam Guha, an independent expert in public policy and governance matters.

On January 7, the Centre received multiple expressions of interest (EoIs) from domestic and foreign investors for the 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. This stake will go to the successful bidder along with management control. The offer comprises 30.48 per cent from the government and 30.24 per cent from LIC, the current promoter.