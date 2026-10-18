NTPC to begin feasibility studies in more states for nuclear programme

State-owned NTPC plans to initiate feasibility studies in more states, including Uttar Pradesh, for proposed nuclear power projects as part of its drive to expand non-fossil fuel energy capacity to at least 2 GW by 2032, according to a senior official.

As part of its energy diversification strategy, NTPC, which has five decades of experience in power generation, is targeting to set up 30 GW of nuclear projects in the country to contribute to the government's ambitious 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

The company has completed feasibility studies in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and now it will start looking for locations in more states for nuclear projects, the official told PTI.

Sharing details of the finalised locations, he said that as per the feasibility study, Banka in Bihar, Basai in Madhya Pradesh and Nabarangpur in Odisha have been identified as potential sites for the nuclear projects. "More states will be explored as the vision is 30 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. Of course, Uttar Pradesh is on our list along with more states. We will conduct feasibility studies soon," the official said the company's plan is to set up an average project having 1,400 MW with two units of 700 MW each. As part of the process, feasibility study for a nuclear project is submitted to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The Standing Site Selection Committee reviews the proposal, and if found technically feasible, puts it to the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) for further processing.

Industry estimates suggest that to set up a nuclear power capacity of 1 gigawatt, typically an investment of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore is required, and the timeframe could be at least three years from concept to commissioning. Five litres of water is needed to produce 1 unit of nuclear power. Land requirement depends on the size of the project, with a 1-square-kilometre exclusion zone. Among other inputs, continuous water supply is a key requirement for a nuclear project. For technology, NTPC is also exploring collaborations with global energy players such as US-based Westinghouse, Rosatom of Russia and French company EDF to explore collaboration on deploying large pressurised water reactor (PWR) projects in India, the official said.