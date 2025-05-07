Home / Companies / News / NTPC to raise ₹4,000 crore via NCDs through private placement on 9 May

NTPC to raise ₹4,000 crore via NCDs through private placement on 9 May

State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on May 9.

NTPC
This is the second issue of debentures under the above mentioned approval, it stated, adding that the debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, the NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 4,000 crore on May 9, 2025, through private placement at a coupon rate of 6.84 per cent per annum for a tenor of 10 years, maturing on May 9, 2035, under the board resolution on June 29, 2024 and subsequent approval obtained through shareholders' resolution on August 29, 2024.

This is the second issue of debentures under the above mentioned approval, it stated, adding that the debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

