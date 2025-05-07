SAT denies interim relief to Gensol in Sebi fraud case, reply due in 2 wks

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday declined to grant interim relief to Gensol Engineering, a renewable energy and EV mobility firm under scrutiny for alleged fund diversion. The company had challenged a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order dated April 15 that barred Gensol, its promoters, and directors from the securities market over accusations of fraudulent practices.

ALSO READ: Corp affairs ministry orders probe against Gensol Engineering, BluSmart Legal sources confirmed that SAT has directed Gensol to file its reply to Sebi within two weeks, after which the regulator will issue a final order. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has also initiated a probe into Gensol and its affiliate, BluSmart Mobility.

Gensol secured a ₹978-crore term loan from state-run lenders IREDA and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), of which ₹664 crore was earmarked for purchasing 6,400 electric vehicles (EVs) to be leased to BluSmart. However, the company acquired only 4,700 EVs for ₹567 crore.

ALSO READ: ICAI likely to complete review of Gensol, BluSmart financials in 6 months Sebi alleges that the remaining funds were diverted for unrelated purposes, including high-end real estate purchases and transactions benefiting promoter-linked entities. Nearly ₹262 crore remains unaccounted for, even a year after the last loan disbursement.

IREDA and PFC have filed complaints with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), accusing Gensol of submitting falsified documents. Sebi claims the company provided forged lender certificates—claiming timely debt repayments—to mislead regulators, rating agencies, and investors. Both lenders denied issuing such letters, revealing multiple defaults by Gensol.

The case came to light after rating agencies downgraded Gensol, following reports of defaults by BluSmart Mobility. Sebi has barred promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi from holding key positions in listed firms pending further investigation.