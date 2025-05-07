Novopor acquires Pressure Chemical to boost specialty chemical scale

Novopor Advanced Science, a Bain Capital-backed contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in performance chemicals and material science, has acquired US-based Pressure Chemical Company (PCC), known for its expertise in high-pressure and specialty chemistry, for an undisclosed amount, according to a company press statement.

The acquisition is aimed at building an integrated platform by combining early-stage development capabilities with large-scale manufacturing.

Novopor said the partnership will help drive further investments to expand its facilities, strengthen technical capabilities, and offer customers streamlined access to large-scale fine and specialty chemical manufacturing.

PCC, a Minafin Group affiliate founded in 1964 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, brings six decades of experience in polymerisation, alkoxylation, and pilot-scale manufacturing.

“Pressure Chemical brings deep technical expertise, a highly skilled team, and strong customer relationships that are highly complementary to our platform,” said Radhesh Welling, chief executive officer, Novopor. “Together, we will invest in expanding our facility footprint, enhance our capabilities in complex chemistries, and create seamless access to large-scale fine and specialty manufacturing,” he added.