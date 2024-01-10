Home / Companies / News / Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield plan commercial realty fund

Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield plan commercial realty fund

The fund will eye opportunities in Grade A+ office space across micro markets in the top 6 cities of Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Asset manager Nuvama Asset Management and real estate advisory major Cushman & Wakefield have joined hands to launch a commercial realty fund. Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Private (NCW), a 50:50 joint venture, plans to launch their first real estate fund – Prime Offices Fund. The category-II alternative investment fund (AIF)— which is still awaiting market regulator Sebi’s approval—is targeting a corpus of Rs 3,000 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The fund will eye opportunities in Grade A+ office space across micro markets in the top 6 cities of Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. 

“Our global real estate expertise, coupled with Nuvama’s local market knowledge and investment acumen, will create an unrivalled value proposition for investors,” said Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield. “Global institutional investors have taken the lead and defined a successful playbook for investing in this sector. Domestic investors have largely remained under-allocated in this segment or participated through fragmented ownership without access to operational capabilities required to manage these real assets,” added Anshu Kapoor, President & Head of Nuvama Asset Management.

Also Read

Retail malls see robust growth with addition of 3.1 million sq ft in Q4

Nuvama Wealth Management makes NSE debut; stock settles at Rs 2,612

Broking shares rally up to 20%; Emkay, Nuvama, Angel, MOFSL hit 52-wk highs

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

MSCI Index rejig likely to spur $1.5 billion inflows in domestic stocks

Darshan Hiranandani's company opens Rs 500 cr data centre in Gujarat

Private capex has been very good, says Tata Power MD Praveer Sinha

E-booking co EaseMyTrip ventures into insurance sector with new subsidiary

GQG's initial bets on Adani Group firms soar to $4.3 billion: Report

Tata Power plans to boost renewable capacity fourfold by 2027: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cushman & WakefieldCushman & Wakefield IndiaAsset ManagementReal Estate

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story