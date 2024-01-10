Home / Companies / News / Private capex has been very good, says Tata Power MD Praveer Sinha

Private capex has been very good, says Tata Power MD Praveer Sinha

He was responding to a query about concerns over sluggish private capital investments

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Power's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha on Wednesday said the private capital expenditure has been "very good".

Sinha, who is also the chairman of industry lobby CII's Western Region, said that he expects the upcoming Union Budget to continue with the existing policy framework.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I think the private investment has been very good," Sinha told PTI.

He was responding to a query about concerns over sluggish private capital investments.

According to him, the private sector is investing in new opportunities and technologies like artificial intelligence, sustainability, renewable energy and semiconductor technologies.

India will play an important role in the global arena going ahead, Sinha said, affirming the private sector's commitment to contribute its best in the journey.

Analysts are concerned about the lack of interest in the private sector to invest, which can be a major growth driver for the economy, despite the very high capacity utilisation.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

E-booking co EaseMyTrip ventures into insurance sector with new subsidiary

GQG's initial bets on Adani Group firms soar to $4.3 billion: Report

Tata Power plans to boost renewable capacity fourfold by 2027: Report

SpiceJet to soon start flights to Lakshadweep, Ayodhya, says Ajay Singh

State Bank of India raises $600 million through dollar bonds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata PowerPrivate capex

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story