E-booking co EaseMyTrip ventures into insurance sector with new subsidiary

The company termed it a "strategic move" to diversify its service portfolio and tap into the insurance market by creating a specialised product to solve customer needs

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip.com on Wednesday announced venturing into the insurance sector with the launch of its subsidiary EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Pvt Ltd.

The company termed it a "strategic move" to diversify its service portfolio and tap into the insurance market by creating a specialised product to solve customer needs.

"The new venture is expected to solidify EaseMyTrip's position in the industry and cater to a Rs 7.9 trillion market with EaseMyTrip's own 20 million userbase," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's insurance foray comes days after it made headlines for suspending flight bookings to the Maldives in the wake of diplomatic tensions between India and the island nation.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

