Adani Ports ranks among top 10 in S&P Global sustainability rankings 2024

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has entered the global top 10 list of transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the S&P Global corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) rankings for 2024, the company stated.

APSEZ is the only Indian firm to feature in the rankings. Previously, it was ranked among the world’s top 15 transportation and transportation infrastructure firms in corporate sustainability. The company scored 68 out of 100, improving by three points compared to the previous year. APSEZ now stands in the 97th percentile within its sector, up from the 96th percentile in 2023.

According to the company, it achieved the highest scores across several criteria in the social, governance, and economic dimensions, including transparency and reporting, materiality, supply chain management, information security, cybersecurity and system availability, and customer relations. It also retained the top position in the environmental dimension for the second consecutive year.

“We firmly believe responsible business practices drive innovation and long-term success. The latest recognition reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Our team’s dedication to integrating sustainability across all our operations has been key to this achievement. We remain committed to our Net Zero by 2040 goal,” said Ashwini Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer of APSEZ.

As of December 31, 2024, 60 per cent of 318 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector were assessed for CSA 2024.

APSEZ is India’s largest private port operator, with a cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), which it plans to expand to 1 billion mtpa by 2030. The company operates at 13 Indian ports and terminals, accounting for 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity.

Globally, APSEZ is developing a transshipment port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania. It aims to increase its international cargo volumes from 29 mtpa in 2025 to 150 mtpa by 2030.

According to Elara Capital, APSEZ’s market share in India is projected to expand to 33 per cent by FY30 as the company also focuses on growing its logistics business.