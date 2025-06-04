Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to become world's most valuable company again

According to a CNBC report, Nvidia’s shares rose about 3 per cent to $141.40 on Tuesday, pushing its market value to $3.45 trillion. This edged past Microsoft, which closed at $3.44 trillion. Nvidia had briefly held the top spot earlier in January, as part of an ongoing tussle with Microsoft and Apple for tech sector dominance.

AI demand powers Nvidia’s semiconductor dominance

Nvidia’s ascent is closely tied to its GPU-based AI accelerators, which have become central to AI infrastructure across industries. Companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, Oracle and Elon Musk’s xAI are deploying Nvidia hardware for their generative AI and machine learning workloads.

The rally in Nvidia’s stock on Tuesday coincided with broader gains across the semiconductor sector. Broadcom shares climbed 3 per cent, Micron Technology rose 4 per cent, and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF was up 2 per cent—demonstrating continued investor confidence in chipmakers riding the AI wave.

Nvidia sees record quarterly earnings amid AI growth

For the first quarter of 2025 (January 29 to April 27), Nvidia posted record revenue of $44.1 billion, marking a 69 per cent year-on-year increase. Its data centre segment alone brought in $39.1 billion—a 73 per cent rise—underlining Nvidia’s pivotal role in global AI infrastructure.