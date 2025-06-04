Home / Companies / News / Wipro pays out 90% quarterly variable pay to most of its employees

Wipro pays out 90% quarterly variable pay to most of its employees

That is significantly higher than cross town rival Infosys whose variable pay for the same period was about 65 per cent due to a muted business environment

Wipro
Indian IT services companies have been cautious on salary hikes and paying variable components of salaries due to uncertain business conditions, accentuated by tariff war and geopolitical upheavals (Photo: Shutterstock)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:30 AM IST
Wipro has paid out an average of 90 per cent variable pay for the fourth quarter of the financial year (FY) 2025 to most of its employees, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
This is significantly higher than cross-town rival Infosys, whose variable pay for the same period was about 65 per cent due to a muted business environment. 
 
In comparison, TCS provided full variable pay to 70 per cent of its employees, while the rest received it based on business and unit performance.
 
For the full year, Wipro's average variable pay was about 95 per cent, which was paid along with the salary for May. The company, which had 233,346 employees as of March 31, 2025, did not respond to Business Standard for comment. 
 
Indian IT services companies have been cautious on salary hikes and paying variable components of salaries due to uncertain business conditions, accentuated by tariff war and geopolitical upheavals. 
 
While Infosys hiked salaries by about 5-8 per cent earlier this year, TCS paused hikes in April and said it would be done at an appropriate time in the financial year when the company has better visibility into the future.
 
According to TCS’s FY25 annual report stated that the average annual salary increase was in the range of 4.5-7 per cent, with top performers receiving double-digit increments in India.
 
Wipro, too, has deviated from its annual hike cycle, which usually starts from July. India's fourth-largest IT services provider by revenue is now expected to provide hikes towards the end of the year.
 
"The company will take a call on it at an appropriate time," chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said in April when asked if Wipro would freeze hikes for this financial year.

Topics :WiproemployeeIT Industry

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:30 AM IST

