Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

Private-sector lender Yes Bank has announced plans to raise up to ₹16,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments, following a board resolution passed late on June 3.

According to an exchange filing, the bank aims to raise up to ₹7,500 crore via equity issuance and ₹8,500 crore via debt instruments, including in Indian or foreign currency. The bank emphasised that the total equity dilution, including any conversion of debt to shares, will not exceed 10 per cent.

Yes Bank has not specified how the funds will be utilised, but such capital raises are typically aimed at improving capital adequacy, supporting growth, and enhancing lending capacity.

Yes Bank fund-raising follows landmark SMBC share purchase deal The announcement follows the recent agreement with Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) , which is acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from eight existing shareholders, including 13.19 per cent stake from the State Bank of India (SBI) and a combined 6.81 per cent from seven other Indian banks, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. ALSO READ: SMBC's 20% stake purchase is credit positive for Yes Bank: Moody's The ₹13,480 crore deal is expected to be the largest cross-border merger and acquisition transaction in India’s financial sector to date.