Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

Yes Bank's board approves fund-raising plan of ₹16,000 crore and AoA changes as part of its agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui

YES BANK
Post-SMBC deal, Yes Bank plans ₹16,000 crore capital raise and AoA changes | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Private-sector lender Yes Bank has announced plans to raise up to ₹16,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments, following a board resolution passed late on June 3.
 
According to an exchange filing, the bank aims to raise up to ₹7,500 crore via equity issuance and ₹8,500 crore via debt instruments, including in Indian or foreign currency. The bank emphasised that the total equity dilution, including any conversion of debt to shares, will not exceed 10 per cent.
 
Yes Bank has not specified how the funds will be utilised, but such capital raises are typically aimed at improving capital adequacy, supporting growth, and enhancing lending capacity.
 

Yes Bank fund-raising follows landmark SMBC share purchase deal

 
The announcement follows the recent agreement with Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), which is acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from eight existing shareholders, including 13.19 per cent stake from the State Bank of India (SBI) and a combined 6.81 per cent from seven other Indian banks, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 
The ₹13,480 crore deal is expected to be the largest cross-border merger and acquisition transaction in India’s financial sector to date. 
 
As part of the conditions of the share purchase agreement signed on May 9, 2025, the board also approved amendments to the Articles of Association (AoA) of the bank. These changes incorporate rights of SMBC and SBI, which are subject to specific ownership thresholds, 10 per cent for SMBC and 5 per cent for SBI, according to the shareholder agreements.
 
The fund-raising and AoA amendments will be presented for shareholder approval, along with any necessary RBI or regulatory clearances. The bank noted that the resolutions are “enabling in nature” and meant to offer flexibility in execution based on market conditions. 
Shares of Yes Bank opened trading at ₹21.02 on the BSE, up 0.67 per cent.
   

YES BankBS Web ReportsStake saleMitsui Sumitomo

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

