Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings fall 10% to ₹1,299 crore on lower volumes

Oberoi Realty's sales bookings declined 10 per cent to Rs 1,299.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal due to lower volumes in terms of area.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, which is mainly into the luxury housing segment, had sold properties worth Rs 1,442.46 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its latest investor presentation, Oberoi Realty sold 158 units covering 2,50,701 sq ft area during the second quarter of this fiscal with a sales bookings value of Rs 1,299.06 crore.

The company collected Rs 1,352.82 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal.

During the second quarter of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, Oberoi Realty had sold 158 units covering 2,75,780 sq ft area with sales bookings value of Rs 1,442.46 crore.