Recalibrating Russian oil imports, will fully comply with guidelines: RIL

According to the report, several Indian refiners are planning to trim Russian oil imports amid growing scrutiny from Western nations, particularly the United States. The move also followed new US sanctions on two major Russian producers aimed at curbing Moscow’s revenue streams that are being used to fund its war in Ukraine.

Reliance, which operates the world’s largest refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat, has a long-term agreement to purchase nearly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russian oil major Rosneft. The refiner also sources Russian crude from intermediaries.

The Trump administration, however, has stepped up scrutiny of India’s Russian oil imports, imposing a 50 per cent tariff starting August 27, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for continued purchases of Russian crude.

On Wednesday (local time), Trump reiterated that India would “significantly reduce” its imports of Russian crude by year-end, describing it as a gradual process. “India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop — it’s a process. You can’t just stop buying oil from Russia overnight. By the end of the year, they’ll be down to almost nothing,” Trump said.