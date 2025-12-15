Oberoi to open 25-key luxury resort at Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling

EIH Limited, the parent of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, on Monday announced the signing of a management agreement for a 25-key luxury resort at the Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling.

The project represents a significant milestone in the group’s long-term strategy to curate exceptional hospitality experiences in the most extraordinary natural settings. The resort will be designed by the Bangkok-based Nava Design Studios and will be developed in partnership with Luxmi Tea Co Private Limited. Set to open in 2030, The Oberoi, Makaibari Tea Estate, Darjeeling, will be situated 35 kilometres from the Bagdogra International Airport.

“The Oberoi, Makaibari Tea Estate, Darjeeling is an inspiring addition to our development portfolio. Makaibari’s natural beauty, artisanal traditions and historical significance make it an extraordinary setting,” said Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman at the Oberoi Group.