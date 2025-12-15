Engineering firm BHEL pays ₹110-cr final dividend for FY25 to govt

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday said it has paid a final dividend of ₹109.98 crore for 2024-25 to the Government of India.

A cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented to HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, in the presence of Kamran Rizvi, Secretary (HI), a company statement said.

Directors on the board of BHEL and senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries were also present on this occasion.

The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for 2024-25 amounts to ₹174.10 crore.