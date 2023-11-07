Oil & gas biz may be nearing peak for RIL, claims larger share in profit

Reliance Industries (RIL)'s oil and gas vertical in the latest financial quarter reported its record quarterly profit ever. Even as this business finally claims a larger share in overall profits, analysts say it may be nearing a peak for now.

RIL’s oil and gas business performance for several years has been lacklustre in comparison to the profits its other divisions have returned. The business has, however, looked up in the past several quarters with gas production commencing from the KG-D6 block.

“The turnaround began with the start of gas production at KG-D6 (commenced gas production from satellite cluster in April 2021 and R-cluster in December 2020),” analysts with BNP Paribas noted in their report on the company. “This was further boosted by the commencement of gas production from the MJ field, which yielded 29 MMSCMD of gas in 2QFY24 and is on course to achieve 30 MMSCMD production in the near term,” they further wrote.

MMSCMD is a million metric standard cubic meters per day.

In Q2FY24, a little over 10 per cent of RIL’s consolidated Ebitda came from its oil and gas business. For the quarter in discussion, the business reported an Ebitda of Rs 4,766 crore, its quarterly highest ever.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

This, however, analysts from foreign and domestic brokerages opine is nearing its peak. Analysts with Motilal Oswal in their latest post-earnings report on RIL said, FY25 would see the full benefit from the ramped-up volumes at MJ field of the oil and gas business.

Analysts at JP Morgan are calling it ‘the last hurrah’.

“Much was expected by the market of Reliance’s E&P business earlier, but the large D1/D3 fields eventually disappointed in terms of output. That seems to have led to RIL scaling back its upstream ambitions,” the analysts said, noting the company has exited most of its overseas assets and the US shale properties it acquired. “There is little else beyond this – no major exploration/development activities in this part of the business is anticipated. RIL’s cash flow/ Ebitda will likely see significant albeit temporary gains as output hits the peak,” the analysts with JP Morgan noted.

The peak for the KG-D6 gas production of around 30 MSMCD, isn’t far. The current production level, according to the company’s quarterly results presentation, stands at ~29 MMSCMD. “Combined, the KG-D6 project in completion (three phases) will develop more than 3TCF of gas with gross production of 30 MMSCMD and should reach peak production in 2023 (FY24). This contributes to 30 per cent of India's domestic gas production,” analysts with Goldman Sachs noted in their earnings review.

In their multi-year estimates of up to FY26, brokerages JM Financials, Emkay, UBS and Kotak Securities see this segment’s Ebitda peaking either in the current financial year or the next.

“Agree, this is the best it gets for this business segment of RIL,” said an oil and gas analyst, who did not wish to be identified. The analyst further added, “But upside could be in steps if they stumble upon new discoveries.” RIL is working on ultra-deep projects such as KG UDW1 where the first exploration well is planned to be drilled in the second half of the current year. RIL has commenced an additional 40 wells program as part of its production augmentation plan, with production anticipated to be ramped by 4QFY24.