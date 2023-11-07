Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet records lowest OTP at 60.11% among all major Indian carriers

SpiceJet records lowest OTP at 60.11% among all major Indian carriers

SpiceJet's operations in October were also affected due to its involvement in repatriation operations from Tel Aviv

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

SpiceJet flew only 60.11 per cent flights on time in October — the worst performance among all major Indian carriers — according to data from the civil aviation ministry reviewed by Business Standard. The airline headed by Ajay Singh had posted an on-time performance (OTP) of 71.97 per cent in September.

"The induction of five wet-lease aircraft was delayed last month resulting in our OTP getting affected," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in response to queries sent by Business Standard. Due to the delayed induction of the wet-leased aircraft, the airline had to rearrange its existing planes to operate the flights originally scheduled to be operated by the newly wet-leased aircraft.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to sources, SpiceJet's operations in October were also affected due to its involvement in repatriation operations from Tel Aviv. Four Indian airlines — IndiGo, Vistara, AirAsia India (now AIX Connect) and Akasa Air — maintained an OTP above 80 per cent in October. Air India's OTP in October stood at 79.99 per cent, the data showed. 


Also Read

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning

These 2 factors dragged SpiceJet 11% lower today after surging 19% Friday

JSW, Vedanta's Rs 10K cr investment in cement plants stuck in red tape

Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for violation of civil aviation requirement

IBM partners with AWS to launch GenAI-focussed innovation lab in India

L&T Technology partners with Google Cloud for generative technology

HCLTech, Cisco partner to launch AI powered Meeting Rooms Services

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SpiceJetAviationaircraftsIndian airlines

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story