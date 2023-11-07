SpiceJet records lowest OTP at 60.11% among all major Indian carriers

SpiceJet flew only 60.11 per cent flights on time in October — the worst performance among all major Indian carriers — according to data from the civil aviation ministry reviewed by Business Standard. The airline headed by Ajay Singh had posted an on-time performance (OTP) of 71.97 per cent in September.

"The induction of five wet-lease aircraft was delayed last month resulting in our OTP getting affected," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in response to queries sent by Business Standard. Due to the delayed induction of the wet-leased aircraft, the airline had to rearrange its existing planes to operate the flights originally scheduled to be operated by the newly wet-leased aircraft.

