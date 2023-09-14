Oil India targets 3.8 mn tonnes of oil production in FY24: CMD Ranjit Rath

Public sector energy producer Oil India Limited (OIL) is expecting a series of new wells and gas fields to go into production in Assam and Rajasthan soon, enabling the company to produce 3.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in the current year, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ranjit Rath has said. The new target is 20 per cent higher than the 3.18 MMT of oil produced in 2022-23.

The Assam-based national oil company expects three gas fields under production enhancement contracts to go live, Rath said at a press briefing here on Thursday. He named Lakwagaon-1 and said higher production is expected from the Sesabil area, which was discovered in January and has already begun production. The Bagjan gas field is also set to be explored more intensively. The company is also eyeing an aggressive increase in its gas portfolio, Rath said.

"By December, a new gas pipeline from the Kumchai field will be connected to the main production area. A number of additional development wells will also come onstream," Rath said. He added that 16 wells in Rajasthan would soon be put under a Cyclic Steam Stimulation Technology initiative, a method of producing heavy oil by injecting a certain amount of steam into a well.

The company is also set to place the letter of award for hydrofracking, a process by which water, sand, and/or chemicals are injected into a well to break up underground bedrock to free up oil or gas reserves. "That (production) will also come into effect by Q4 of FY24 or early next year," the CMD said.

The company also plans to drill up to 60 new wells in FY23. In 2021-22, OIL had undertaken the drilling of 38 wells. In 2022-23, we drilled 45 wells, a healthy mix of exploratory and production wells. "This year, in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, we plan to drill 60-plus wells," Rath said.

To enable this higher activity, the company has placed a letter of award for two additional drilling rigs and has extended the tenure of engagement for existing rigs, Rath said.

In FY23, the company expanded its total acreage to 62,911 square kilometres. The company currently has a total inventory, including both proven and potential reserve bases, of 191 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent in domestic assets (MMTOE) and 51 MMTOE of overseas assets.

Net zero by 2040

OIL is planning to invest around Rs 25,000 crore ($3.38 billion) to achieve net-zero status by 2040.

In the 2G ethanol space, OIL is looking at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, Rath said. The company also plans to establish 20 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) of green hydrogen production with a total estimated financial outlay of Rs 2,000 crore. Setting up 2 KTPA production takes about Rs 200 crore, Rath said.

The company will set up 25 compressed biogas plants with a modular build-up of 2 tonnes per day to 20-30 tonnes per day. A 640-megawatt solar power plant in Assam, and a 150-megawatt solar plant in Himachal Pradesh are also planned.