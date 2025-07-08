Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric rolls out software update to boost performance in EV market

Ola Electric rolls out software update to boost performance in EV market

India's largest e2W-maker launches MoveOS 5 with enhanced range and customisation features as it battles rivals, including Ather and Bajaj Auto

Ola Electric, OLA
Ola Electric’s latest MoveOS 5 upgrade delivers sharper performance on its Gen 3 platform, due to an optimized in-house Motor Control Unit that enhances range and responsiveness (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd unveiled the latest version of its proprietary operating system on Tuesday as India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) manufacturer seeks to gain an edge in the country’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.
 
The Bengaluru-based company said MoveOS 5 will improve the performance of its S1 scooters and new Roadster X motorcycles, delivering faster acceleration, better reliability, and extended driving range. The software update represents part of Ola Electric’s strategy to leverage in-house technology to distinguish its products from a growing field of competitors, including Ather, Bajaj Auto, and TVS. The MoveOS 5 upgrade will be rolled out to all S1 and Roadster X via an OTA (over-the-air) upgrade starting this week.
 
“This upgrade isn’t just about new features, it fundamentally enhances the performance, reliability, and range of our vehicles,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson. “With smarter energy management, real-time system monitoring, and more user control over ride settings, we’re enabling our riders to get more out of every ride,” the spokesperson added.
 
Ola Electric’s latest MoveOS 5 upgrade delivers sharper performance on its Gen 3 platform due to an optimised in-house Motor Control Unit that enhances range and responsiveness. The update also brings advanced battery management across all vehicle generations, improving battery health and energy recuperation through smarter regenerative braking — aimed at boosting efficiency and reliability.
 
For instance, enhanced convenience features are aimed at customisation and safety. A new Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Mode lets riders tailor performance settings — top speed, power, throttle sensitivity, and regenerative braking — for a personalised experience.  ALSO READ: Ola Electric announces mass roll-out of MoveOS 5: Check new features
 
Road-Trip Mode streamlines group rides with real-time tracking, route planning, and SOS alerts. Here, admins can manage access and make live updates via Ola Maps.
 
For tight manoeuvres, Easy Park enables low-speed forward and reverse motion — capped at 4 kmph — using throttle control, improving ease and safety in confined spaces.
 
The upgrade has safety and security tools, including Live Location Sharing, which lets riders share real-time location with up to five contacts via a secure link. Users can set a duration or stop sharing anytime through the vehicle Human-Machine Interface (HMI) or app.
 
SOS Alerts allows riders to pre-select emergency contacts and automatically send live location in safety situations.
 
The Find My Vehicle feature helps locate scooters in crowded or low-visibility areas by activating lights and sound through the app. The Notification Centre delivers alerts from select apps to the vehicle’s HMI, with options to show full messages, counts, or silent notifications.
 
Ola Electric’s rival Ather Energy will host the third edition of its flagship Community Day event in late August 2025. The EV-maker plans to unveil its new EL scooter platform, concept vehicles, next-gen fast chargers, and AtherStack 7.0 software. The EL platform, designed for versatility and cost-efficiency, will support a broader product lineup, while the upgraded charging solution aims to reduce charging time and boost convenience.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore

Titan shares tumble over 6%; market valuation drops by ₹20,086 cr

Jio BlackRock to disrupt India's fund market with low-cost strategy: Report

Andhra to host India's largest PCB unit as Syrma SGS, Shinhyup join hands

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityAuto industryElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story