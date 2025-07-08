Ola Electric rolls out software update to boost performance in EV market

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd unveiled the latest version of its proprietary operating system on Tuesday as India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) manufacturer seeks to gain an edge in the country’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. The Bengaluru-based company said MoveOS 5 will improve the performance of its S1 scooters and new Roadster X motorcycles, delivering faster acceleration, better reliability, and extended driving range. The software update represents part of Ola Electric’s strategy to leverage in-house technology to distinguish its products from a growing field of competitors, including Ather, Bajaj Auto, and TVS. The MoveOS 5 upgrade will be rolled out to all S1 and Roadster X via an OTA (over-the-air) upgrade starting this week.

“This upgrade isn’t just about new features, it fundamentally enhances the performance, reliability, and range of our vehicles,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson. “With smarter energy management, real-time system monitoring, and more user control over ride settings, we’re enabling our riders to get more out of every ride,” the spokesperson added. Ola Electric’s latest MoveOS 5 upgrade delivers sharper performance on its Gen 3 platform due to an optimised in-house Motor Control Unit that enhances range and responsiveness. The update also brings advanced battery management across all vehicle generations, improving battery health and energy recuperation through smarter regenerative braking — aimed at boosting efficiency and reliability.

For instance, enhanced convenience features are aimed at customisation and safety. A new Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Mode lets riders tailor performance settings — top speed, power, throttle sensitivity, and regenerative braking — for a personalised experience. Road-Trip Mode streamlines group rides with real-time tracking, route planning, and SOS alerts. Here, admins can manage access and make live updates via Ola Maps. For tight manoeuvres, Easy Park enables low-speed forward and reverse motion — capped at 4 kmph — using throttle control, improving ease and safety in confined spaces.

The upgrade has safety and security tools, including Live Location Sharing, which lets riders share real-time location with up to five contacts via a secure link. Users can set a duration or stop sharing anytime through the vehicle Human-Machine Interface (HMI) or app. SOS Alerts allows riders to pre-select emergency contacts and automatically send live location in safety situations. The Find My Vehicle feature helps locate scooters in crowded or low-visibility areas by activating lights and sound through the app. The Notification Centre delivers alerts from select apps to the vehicle’s HMI, with options to show full messages, counts, or silent notifications.