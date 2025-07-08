Titan shares tumble over 6%; market valuation drops by ₹20,086 cr

Shares of Tata group firm Titan Company on Tuesday tumbled over 6 per cent as the company's first quarter business update failed to cheer investors.

The stock dropped 6.17 per cent to ₹3,440.60 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it lost 6.32 per cent to ₹3,435.

On the NSE, it tanked 6.16 per cent to ₹3,440.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation eroded by ₹20,086.15 crore to ₹3,05,451.71 crore.

Tata group firm Titan Company saw its consumer businesses grow by 20 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the company.