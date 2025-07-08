Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital is valued at ₹98,178 crore, based on a March rights issue. The company is preparing for an IPO that could unlock ₹17,672 crore

Tata Sons, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group, is preparing to dilute as much as 18 per cent of its stake in Tata Capital through an initial public offering (IPO), potentially unlocking ₹17,672 crore
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Tata Group holding firm, Tata Sons' 93 per cent stake in financial services arm Tata Capital is valued at ₹98,178 crore ($11.4 billion), based on the ₹281-per-share pricing of a March rights issue, the company disclosed in its FY25 annual report — providing the first public glimpse into the valuation of one of India’s largest non-bank lenders.
 
The rights issue, priced at a premium of ₹271 per share, implied a total equity valuation of ₹1.05 trillion for Tata Capital, placing it eighth among India’s top 10 NBFCs by market valuation.
 
Tata Sons, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group, is preparing to dilute as much as 18 per cent of its stake in Tata Capital through an initial public offering (IPO), potentially unlocking ₹17,672 crore, according to people familiar with the matter. The IPO filing was made confidentially with the regulator and has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, they said.
 
Tata Capital is classified as an “upper layer” NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India, a designation that mandates a public listing by September. Apart from Tata Sons, the company’s shareholders include its employees and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). 
 
The IPO could help shore up liquidity for Tata Sons, which is experiencing a rare dip in cash flows. Dividend income and share buyback proceeds from listed group companies are projected to decline by 3.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹36,514 crore in FY25, from ₹37,832 crore a year earlier — marking the first drop in nearly a decade. The last time the holding firm saw a fall in such income was in FY16.
 
In FY24, Tata Sons’ standalone operating income rose by 25 per cent to ₹43,767 crore, with nearly 95 per cent coming from TCS dividend and buyback flows. For FY25, dividend receipts from TCS are expected to fall to ₹32,722 crore from ₹34,053 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Tata Sons — now debt-free and tagged as an upper layer NBFC with Tata Capital — has sought to exit the RBI’s upper layer NBFC framework and has filed for reclassification, people said. The application is pending with the RBI.
 
A second rights issue of ₹1,752 crore approved in June by Tata Capital could see Tata Sons infuse an additional ₹1,630 crore just before the IPO.
 
Proceeds from Tata Capital’s listing are expected to bolster Tata Sons' war chest as it ramps up investments in emerging sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing and electronics.
 

Topics :Tata SonsTata CapitalTata group

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

