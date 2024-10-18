Kunal Kamra reignites feud with Ola Electric, slams CEO over refund policy

Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken to social media to criticise Ola Electric and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, over unresolved customer complaints. Just days after a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra has accused the company of failing to provide clarity on refund policies or a detailed plan to address mounting consumer grievances.

“Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan,” Kamra posted, reigniting the ongoing public spat with the electric vehicle giant. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kamra’s fresh remarks come after a previous exchange in which he urged Aggarwal to share a detailed plan on how Ola intends to fix its customer service issues. He specifically requested a proposal that doesn’t involve employing him.

Kamra vs Aggarwal: Public spat intensifies



The back-and-forth between Kamra and Aggarwal began when the comedian shared an image of Ola electric scooters parked outside what appeared to be an Ola store, criticising the brand for its handling of customer service. In response, Aggarwal, rather than addressing the concerns, suggested Kamra step in to help resolve the issues.

“If you can’t help, then shut up and let us fix the real customer issues,” Aggarwal wrote, dismissing Kamra’s concerns.

The tension escalated, with both taking jabs at each other. At one point, Aggarwal’s post took a personal tone: “Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. [Are you wounded? In pain? Come to the service center. There’s a lot of work]. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you. Show your audience how much you care or if it’s all just gas and BS.”

More From This Section

Kamra’s fiery response



Kamra fired back, questioning Ola’s refund policy and demanding accountability for recent customers. “I don’t need your money; people who can’t get to work need your accountability,” Kamra posted, prodding Ola to demonstrate genuine concern for its customers.

He questioned whether the company would offer full refunds to those who purchased their electric vehicles within the last four months.

Backlash against Ola CEO



The ongoing feud has drawn significant attention on social media, with many users criticising Aggarwal’s tone and dismissive responses.

“Super cringe, can only imagine how badly customer service behaves with individuals if this is how top management reacts to criticism,” a social media user commented.

Others expressed concerns that Aggarwal’s conduct could tarnish Ola’s brand reputation. “Bhavish, this whatever ongoing is uncalled for. Don’t make this an indicator of how your service approach is going to be. Your tweets aren’t helping,” warned another.

Some users were even more direct in holding Aggarwal accountable. “Kamra didn’t take your customers’ money and deliver sub-standard service. You did that. Take some accountability for it instead of shamelessly fighting with celebrities on Twitter,” a third user mentioned.