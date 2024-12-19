Ola Electric to expand sales, service network to 4,000 outlets on Dec 25

Ola Electric on Thursday said it will expand its sales and service network to about 4,000 outlets on December 25.

With over 3,200 new stores complementing its existing footprint, the Bengaluru-based firm is bringing its portfolio of electric vehicles (EVs) closer to consumers across metros, Tier-2, and Tier-3 towns, Ola Electric said in a statement.

The company has launched #SavingsWalaScooter campaign, an initiative to bring EVs closer to every Indian household, it added.

Co-located with service facilities, these stores will ensure customers receive sales and after-sales support, it added.

"By leveraging its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, Ola is ensuring that EV ownership becomes a reality for every household, breaking barriers to adoption and offering relief from rising petrol prices and high cost of ownership of ICE vehicles," the company said.

Ola has recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Gig and S1 Z scooter ranges.

With introductory prices starting at Rs 39,999 and options tailored for rural, semi-urban, and urban markets, the EVs have become more accessible, the company stated.

Additionally, Ola's S1 portfolio and the upcoming Roadster series cater to a wide range of customers.

"Inaugurating record-breaking 4,000 @OlaElectric stores on Christmas 25th December! #SavingsWalaScooter will now be accessible to every city, town and tehsil! Come be a part of the electric revolution at a store near you," Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on X.