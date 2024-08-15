Ola Electric unveils 'Bharat' battery cell, promises faster charging

Ola Electric, the winner of the Centre's flagship Rs 18,100 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemical cells (ACC), on Thursday unveiled the ‘Bharat’ battery cell — an indigenous 4680 cell.

Claiming over 70 patents related to this technology, Ola Electric’s Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said, “we didn’t import the tech, we built it ourselves.”

At the Ola Electric Sankalp 2024 event, Aggarwal detailed the company’s plan to revolutionise energy in India.

The phased approach begins with 5 GwH cell manufacturing in 2024, scaling up to 20 GwH by 2026, and aiming for 100 GwH by 2030. He also announced that Ola Electric plans to start integrating the 4680 cell into its products by April 2025.