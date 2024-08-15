Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ola Cabs rebranded to Ola Consumer, CEO Aggarwal launches loyalty program

Ola Cabs rebranded to Ola Consumer, CEO Aggarwal launches loyalty program

Bhavish Aggarwal also announced the relaunch of Ola Share - the ride sharing service, which will start today in Bangalore and soon expand to other cities

Ola Cabs Rebranded
Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement during Ola Sankalp - the company's annual special event held in Bangalore on Thursday. (Photo: X/@Bhavish Aggarwal)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of popular ride-hailing company Ola Cabs, announced today that the company will be rebranded as Ola Consumer. Aggarwal made the announcement during Ola Sankalp - the annual special event dedicated to sharing the company’s roadmap held in Bangalore and live streamed on social media platforms.

“We are changing our name from Ola Cabs to Ola Consumer,” Aggarwal explained. “...Cabs is one of the services this company offers…we are going to offer a broader range of services….,” he said, noting that the ultimate objective of the company is to leverage technology to make commerce more accessible to Indian consumers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



At the event, he also announced the relaunch of Ola Share - the ride-sharing service, which will start today in Bangalore and soon expand to other cities. “…I have heard so many love stories which have started in an Ola Share, so many people met their future husband or wife in an Ola Share. I do hope to rekindle those romances as we scale up…,” he said.

More From This Section

New surrender norms may chip away at Max Life Insurance's VNB margins

Committed to amicable resolution with Karnataka govt: Punjab National Bank

IndiGo aims to increase women pilots in workforce to over 1,000 in 1 year

M&M launches Thar Roxx, targets to rule above Rs 12.5 lakh category

Hindustan Zinc plans special dividend payout of Rs 8,000 cr to shareholders

Aggarwal also announced the launch of Ola Coin – a loyalty program being offered by the company for customers across all its services. “You’ll be able to earn with every transaction, you will be able to redeem with every transaction, you will have personalised loyalty benefits…,” Aggarwal said.

The loyalty program feature is also live from today in Bangalore and will be available in other cities in near future, he added.

During his presentation, Aggarwal explained six reasons why commerce in India is lagging: high cost of middle men, high logistics cost, poor and costly discovery (of services for the consumers; takes a lot of research), expensive and inaccessible credit, inefficient warehousing and legacy manufacturing (we don’t have the supply chains of modern products in India), he said.

Aggarwal further assured that this was going to change now as Ola Consumer is making big efforts in this direction with multiple initiatives.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric set for IPO with Rs 12-13 GMP, price band at Rs 72-76 a share

Ola Electric's China import costs surge 37% in FY24 amid rising expenses

Ola Electric's IPO to attract investor bids from Fidelity, Nomura

Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal exit Urban Co with 200X returns

Ola Cabs exits Google Maps, saves Rs 100 cr by transitioning to Ola Maps

Topics :OLA cabsIndia ecommerce marketOla

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story