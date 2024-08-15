Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / New surrender norms may chip away at Max Life Insurance's VNB margins

New surrender norms may chip away at Max Life Insurance's VNB margins

VNB margin measures the profitability margin for life insurers

Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Max Life Insurance
Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Max Life Insurance
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Max Life Insurance, a private insurer, expects a 100-200 basis points (bps) impact on its value of new business (VNB) margin due to revised surrender value norms, said Prashant Tripathy, managing director and chief executive officer, during an analyst call on Wednesday.

VNB margin measures the profitability margin for life insurers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India introduced revised surrender value norms to ensure better returns for policyholders exiting their policies prematurely. These norms take effect on October 1, 2024.

“While these guidelines will impact margins of traditional products affected by surrender regulations, the impact will be mitigated through multiple strategies, such as restructuring distributions and realigning procurement. We estimate the final impact to be in the range of 100-200 basis points for the transitional period, and we will work hard to figure out more ideas so that we can slide through these changes unaffected,” Tripathy said.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), the company’s VNB margin dropped to 17.5 per cent from 22.2 per cent in the previous year, due to a higher share of low-margin unit-linked insurance plans in its overall product mix.

Amid the regulatory changes, the insurer has reduced its VNB margin target for FY25 to the mid-teens from the earlier guidance of 25-26 per cent.

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc plans special dividend payout of Rs 8,000 cr to shareholders

Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com beats estimates for quarterly profit

Motorcycle brand BSA debuts in India; Gold Star 650 priced at Rs 2.99 lakh

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal announces launch of 3 motorbike variants

Adani Power says committed to supplying electricity to B'desh amid protests


With the revised norms effective from October 1, 2024, the company plans to refile products from August 15, 2024, to September 30, 2024, in multiple tranches.

“We have multiple products to refile, and it will no longer be ‘use’ and ‘file’. We aim to complete the entire replacement exercise by September 30. We have a phased approach, beginning from August 15 to September 30 in different tranches,” Tripathy added.

The overall annual premium equivalent (APE) of the life insurer grew by 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY25, driven by the proprietary channel, which grew 60 per cent Y-o-Y and accounts for 49 per cent of the total APE of Rs 14,530 crore.

Although the bancassurance channel remained weak with 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth, there has been an acceleration in July 2024, with business from the key banking partner, Axis Bank, recording 45 per cent growth from July 2023.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Deepak Sood appointed as whole time member (non-life) of Irdai

Health insurance master circular: General insurers seek 2-month extension

SAT stays Irdai order against Religare's Saluja, Care Health in ESOP case

Hybrid workers drive demand for pay as you drive insurance plans

Religare Enterprises sends Burmans' open offer plea to Sebi, RBI

Topics :IRDAIMax Life InsuranceMax Life

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story