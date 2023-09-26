Home / Companies / News / Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of 'prime' land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 cr

Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of 'prime' land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 cr

Omaxe will develop both residential and commercial projects on this land parcel

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Omaxe Group on Tuesday said it has acquired over 5 acres of land in Ludhiana, Punjab for Rs 220 crore.

In a statement, Omaxe said it has "secured more than 5 acres of prime land... through a competitive bidding process conducted by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA)."

The acquisition was finalised at a bidding amount of Rs 220 crore, it added.

Omaxe will develop both residential and commercial projects on this land parcel.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to strengthen our presence in key markets and contribute to the growth of Ludhiana's real estate sector," Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group, said.

Omaxe has delivered over 132 million square feet of realty space. It has delivered 21 group housing real estate projects, 10 integrated townships, and 14 commercial projects ( malls/office spaces/hotels/SCOs).

The group has another 22 million sq ft of space under construction.

This includes seven ongoing integrated townships, five group housing projects and seven commercial projects.

Also Read

Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 crore

Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success

Omaxe founder to be non-executive director; sons to lead realty firm

Punjab vigilance bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

IT companies enforce cost control measures amid rising employee expenses

Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 crore

GalaxEye, ideaForge to build foliage penetration radar for armed forces

Ambani's children will get no salary, only fee for attending board meetings

Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N150 at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh

India demands $150 mn in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11

Topics :OmaxePunjabRealtyland ratesland buying

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector

Next Story