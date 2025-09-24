ONE Group launches The Clermont in Mohali, targets ₹400 cr revenue

Delhi NCR based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Wednesday announced the launch of its new low rise residential project The Clermont in Punjab’s Mohali with a projected revenue of Rs 400 crore.

“An initial investment of Rs 100 crores is planned by the company. Further investments in the project construction would be through future cash flows of the group,” people in the know told Business Standard.

With a built-up area of 4.75 lakh square feet, the project will include 27 towers with 216 units of 3 BHK independent floors (stilt + 4 storeys). The company said that prices will start at Rs 1.60 crores.

“The company aims to deliver the project within three years as it is being constructed using modern aluminum formwork technology, which ensures superior quality, durability and timely delivery,” it added. Commenting on the same, Udit Jain, Director at ONE Group said that the launch of The Clermont marks a significant milestone in our journey of shaping Mohali’s real estate landscape. “We envision it becoming a benchmark for aspirational living in Mohali, where families can thrive in harmony with both nature and modern conveniences,” he added. This comes after ONE group had previously announced a Rs 1,200 crore investment on residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali.