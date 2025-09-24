Home / Companies / News / ONE Group launches The Clermont in Mohali, targets ₹400 cr revenue

ONE Group launches The Clermont in Mohali, targets ₹400 cr revenue

ONE Group Developers launches The Clermont in Mohali with 216 units, projected revenue of ₹400 crore and modern aluminium formwork technology for quality and timely delivery


Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Delhi NCR based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Wednesday announced the launch of its new low rise residential project The Clermont in Punjab’s Mohali with a projected revenue of Rs 400 crore.
 
“An initial investment of Rs 100 crores is planned by the company. Further investments in the project construction would be through future cash flows of the group,” people in the know told Business Standard. 
 
With a built-up area of 4.75 lakh square feet, the project will include 27 towers with 216 units of 3 BHK independent floors (stilt + 4 storeys). The company said that prices will start at Rs 1.60 crores. 
 
“The company aims to deliver the project within three years as it is being constructed using modern aluminum formwork technology, which ensures superior quality, durability and timely delivery,” it added.
 
Commenting on the same, Udit Jain, Director at ONE Group said that the launch of The Clermont marks a significant milestone in our journey of shaping Mohali’s real estate landscape. 
 
“We envision it becoming a benchmark for aspirational living in Mohali, where families can thrive in harmony with both nature and modern conveniences,” he added.
 
This comes after ONE group had previously announced a Rs 1,200 crore investment on residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali.
 
Jain has previously stated that Mohali is fast emerging as a preferred destination for both residential buyers and investors.
 
“With a sizable land bank across the city’s most strategic sectors, we are poised to introduce a new era of thoughtfully planned developments that will combine lifestyle, convenience, and value,” he said in April this month. 
 
The realty group already has established several projects in Mohali including ONE Rise in Sector 99, and ONE City Hub and One City Hamlet in Sector 98. The Clemont project will be integrated with the developers’ ONE City Hamlet township project.
 
Operating across six North Indian states, ONE Group currently has 18 projects in its kitty, of which 14 are completed projects and four are undergoing construction. These include 10 residential and eight commercial projects.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Industry NewsReal estate firmsResidential projects

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

